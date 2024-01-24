The EDEN OF OPULENCE At AVENUE K Shopping Mall Welcomes The Year Of The Dragon

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Blending in a Lush Garden-Themed Concept with Rewards, Performances and Giveaways for a Unique Shopping Experience. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 January 2024 - This Chinese New Year season, Avenue K Shopping Mall launches its 'Eden of Opulence', a nature retreat concept campaign from 19th January to 25th February 2024. Enveloped in a garden-themed setting, the mall flourishes with greenish galore and celebratory colours, aimed at creating an atmosphere that resonates with the themes of flourishing growth and familial joy.









Avenue K Shopping Mall launches its 'Eden of Opulence', a nature retreat concept campaign this Chinese New Year.

At the heart of 'Eden of Opulence' lies a series of redemption activities. Shoppers spending RM238 are entitled to redeem Ang Pao Packets, while a purchase of RM488 allows for the redemption of an exclusive Avenue K Porcelain Bowl and Ang Pao Packets. Those who spend RM100 in a single receipt can redeem a Golden Pothos (Money Plant), embodying the theme of growth and wealth. Enhancing the festive mood, a Chinese New Year wishing tree invites shoppers to adorn it with their heartfelt wishing cards. The campaign's highlight includes selecting three most heartfelt wishes, each winning a RM200 Leather Avenue Cash Voucher.



Visitors can explore various ground activities including lion dance performances symbolising blessings, and a plethora of events like cotton candy giveaway, the captivating Chinese Face Changing Show, the rhythmic 5 Emperor Drums, and appearances by the Fu Lu Shou Mascot and God of Prosperity.



Ms. Rachel Er, Centre Manager of Avenue K Shopping Mall, shares her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled with the 'Eden of Opulence' campaign this year. Seeing the mall's interior transform into a lush paradise brings us such joy. We also hope that the Bonsai concept and Money Plants this year, add to the festive mood and bring a special blend of tradition and modernity to our shoppers."



The concluding touch to this festive celebration is marked by an extensive range of discounts, vouchers, and complimentary offerings generously provided by Avenue K tenants exclusively for AK App Members. Participating brands include Aroii Thai, AVEDA Salon Esthetic Hairdressing, Babyshop, Blink Threading and Waxing Studio, C. Michael London, C Spring, CUSTOMIND, Erawan Wellness Massage, Esfolar, Farmer's Bar, Gigi Coffee, Max Fashion, Good2U, Guardian, Karaoke Manekineko, Krispy Kreme, LAC, Leather Avenue, Leica, Mamadang, Ming Ren Xuan, MST Golf, New Image Eyewear Optical Shop, Noodle Shack, Original Classic, Signature PrimeCare Dental, Red Wing, Salad Atelier, Sephora, Subway, SUPERPARK Malaysia, Tealive, The Nail Shop, The Chicken Rice Shop, Urbean, Wrap 'N Roll, Sushi Zanmai, Strip and ZUS Coffee.



So, what are you waiting for, pay a visit to Avenue K Shopping Mall and experience their Eden of Opulence, and be surrounded by prosperity this Chinese New Year.









