Hacking Health At Work: 8 Tech-Based Steps For Success Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The majority of people spend most of their day at work, usually sitting at a desk. This approach is perfect for productivity and getting stuff done, but it's not so great for staying healthy.

Over time, office workers can develop high blood pressure, stiff backs, and even chronic disease, all from a lack of movement.

Fortunately, there are numerous ways workers can hack their health at work, and technology is riding to the rescue. More advanced and science-based approaches are giving workers the ability to remain productive and healthy at the same time.

Set Up Smart Lighting

Smart lighting is one of the trends sweeping through office buildings. Companies are starting to realize that controlling the light environment helps to improve worker activity rates, well-being, and motivation.

This technology is being made possible by color-shifting LEDs that can change hue throughout the day. In the morning, firms set these to be bright and slightly blue, encouraging employees to feel alert and ready to start their day.

