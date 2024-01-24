(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Digital marketing and engagement company Electronic Servitor Publication Network is releasing a series of infomercials that provide a powerful visual explanation of the advantages of a strong digital presence as well as an overview of the company's disruptive technology: the Digital Engagement Engine(TM)

So far, the company has released two visual presentations, available on its website and YouTube channel (linked below) showing client companies how to grow profit by offering a superior way to engage their target audience

The Digital Engagement Engine(TM) is intended to help solve problems such as fragmentation of data and lack of communication between the many apps that are part of businesses' technology stacks XESP's disruptive technology helps increase a client company's ability to generate revenue, preserve margins, increase productivity, reduce cost, and reduce the time to market, as well as enabling them to grow at scale

Electronic Servitor Publication Network (OTCQB: XESP)

is pioneering the next step in the evolution of digital marketing through its disruptive technology, the Digital Engagement Engine(TM) (“DE2”), designed to help businesses become more digitally dynamic and profitable. To provide more information about the capabilities of the DE2, XESP is releasing a series of infomercials, the first of which are available on its website's home page at

. The company has also released a second video, posted on its website Investor Relations page at

, as well as cross-posting both videos on its YouTube channel ( ).

Targeting multiple verticals in markets such as MedTech, Biotech, FinTech, and eGaming, these presentations are intended to provide a conversational and visual explanation of the advantages of having a strong digital presence, as well as to give a good overview of the...

