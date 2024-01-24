Techmediabreaks Surgepays Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) Announces Pricing Of $15M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SurgePays (NASDAQ: SURG) , a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities, recently announced pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,678,571 shares of its common stock at a price of $5.60 per share of common stock led by certain new and existing institutional investors. SurgePays granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 401,785 additional shares of its common stock sold in the offering on the same terms and conditions. The company will secure approximately $15 million in gross proceeds from the offering. Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About SurgePays

Inc.

SurgePays is a technology and telecom company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePays technology layered platform empowers clerks at over 8,000 convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to underbanked customers. SurgePays prepaid wireless companies provide services to over 250,000 low-income subscribers nationwide.

