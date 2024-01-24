Biomednewsbreaks - Why Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGY) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY) is a development-stage medical technology company whose therapeutic candidates include Sigyn Therapy(TM), the ImmunePrep(TM) platform, ChemoPrep(TM), and ChemoPure(TM).“The company is advancing Sigyn Therapy to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders that are not addressed with FDA-approved drugs. Candidate treatment indications include community-acquired pneumonia, drug-resistant virus and bacterial infections, endotoxemia, and sepsis, which is the leading cause of hospital deaths in the United States... In vitro studies have demonstrated the ability of Sigyn Therapy to eliminate life-threatening pathogen and inflammatory disease targets from human blood plasma... Sigyn designed the ImmunePrep platform to leverage the use of therapeutic antibodies to create extracorporeal blood purification devices that sweep antibody decoys from the bloodstream prior to the subsequent infusion (normal delivery) of the same therapeutic antibody. The company believes its reverse decoy mechanism will increase the availability of antibodies to interact with their intended disease targets, and, simultaneously, the devices will also extract disease targets from the bloodstream to further improve patient benefits,” a recent article explains.“Recent scientific publications have reported that only 1% of chemotherapy is delivered to the tumor cell targets of cancer patients. In response, the Sigyn team designed ChemoPrep to overcome a delivery limitation of the most commonly administered drug to treat cancer. The company is developing ChemoPrep to reduce the circulating presence of tumor-derived exosomes (tumor exosomes), which interfere with chemotherapy delivery... Inversely, the Sigyn team recognized that if 99% of chemotherapy was missing its target, then there was a need to eliminate off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream to reduce toxicity and limit organ damage. This factor led to the design of ChemoPure to reduce treatment toxicity by reducing the presence of off-target chemotherapy from the bloodstream.”

To view the full article, visit

About Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

Sigyn Therapeutics is a development-stage, medical-technology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company's therapeutic candidates include the ImmunePrep(TM) platform, ChemoPrep(TM), ChemoPure(TM) and Sigyn Therapy(TM). For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SIGY are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN