420 With CNW - Study Suggests Marijuana Isn't Effective As Treatment For Opioid Addiction

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) A recent study involving 8,367 patients undergoing treatment for opioid-use disorder has

challenged the notion that cannabis serves as an effective remedy

for overcoming opioid addiction. The study, published in“The American Drug and Alcohol Abuse” Journal, revealed that marijuana, when used outside of medical supervision, fails to exert any noteworthy impact on opioid consumption.

The study carries significant implications for treatment programs in the United States, some of which impose a prerequisite for patients to...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of two informative articles each business day. Our concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. Articles are released each business day at 4:20 a.m. and 4:20 p.m. Eastern – our tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN