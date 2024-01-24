GEMXX Corp. (GEMZ) Provides Updates On Progress To Acquire 50% Interest In Yukon Gold Project Property As Part Of Long-Term Asset Expansion Plan

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



GEMXX in September signed a binding letter of intent to acquire a 50% interest in the historic Yukon Gold Project, which holds 2,210,660 ounces of proven gold resources, and potentially holds a total of 4 million ounces of gold

The company recently updated the progress made in the review and verification of previously completed exploration work as part of the due diligence process to purchase the Yukon Gold Project property

GEMXX is also assessing the data to determine whether other minerals and/or rare earth elements are also commercially viable on the property The move to acquire the Yukon Gold Project property is part of GEMXX's long-term asset expansion plan, which has also seen it acquire a 50% interest in an exploration company that owns 100% interest in two gold projects in British Columbia, Canada

GEMXX (OTC: GEMZ) , a publicly traded, mine-to-market company that focuses on producing gold, gemstone, and jewelry from its own land resources, has this year intensified the execution of its long-term asset expansion plan, initially acquiring a 50% interest in Crazy Horse Mining Inc. (“CHMI”), a Canadian exploration company that owns 100% interest in two gold projects in British Columbia, Snow Creek and Rosella Creek, covering more than 700 acres ( ).

“The acquisition of the Snow Creek and Rosella Creek gold asset portfolio enhances the company's long-term asset expansion plan and helps to de-risk revenues, but more importantly, it complements our Ammolite production with the world's most sought-after commodity,” said GEMXX CEO Jay Maull of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to GEMZ are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN