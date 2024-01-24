Trade Ministry Refutes Rumors Of Canceling Anti-Dumping Duties On Rebar Imports

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has refuted the rumors circulated by some media outlets that it is studying to suspend the anti-dumping duties on imports of rebar from Turkey, Ukraine, and China. The Ministry stated that it issued Ministerial Resolution No. 189 on June 1, 2023, which was published in the Official Gazette (Al-Waqa'i' al-Misriyya), No. 122“Continued A”, extending the application of Ministerial Resolution No. 1525/2017 that imposed anti-dumping duties on imports of rebar bars, coils, rods and wires originating from or exported by Turkey, Ukraine, and China for a period of four years from the date of publication in the Official Gazette.

The Ministry added that it had previously extended the investigation period for one year until the audit procedures were completed, and that the anti-dumping duties that were applied since the issuance of Ministerial Resolution No. 1525 of 2017 remained in effect during that year. The Ministry also said that it had studied the review request submitted by the local industry and completed all the investigation procedures in accordance with the International Dumping Agreement, the Egyptian law, and its executive regulations in this regard.

The Ministry affirmed that there is no intention to modify or cancel the current duties, as Egypt is committed to the provisions of the international agreement of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in this matter.

The Ministry clarified that it makes decisions on dumping cases based on documented complaints submitted by local companies affected by dumped products.

The Ministry noted that all the decisions issued in this matter are subject to review by the WTO, whose rules allow countries to take measures to protect their national industry from the harmful effects of dumped imports. These measures taken by the member states, including Egypt, are reviewed every six months during the semi-annual meetings held in the last week of April and October every year in the WTO, in which Egypt participates.