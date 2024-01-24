Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: Leadership & Growth Culture

(MENAFN- 3BL) Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report

Building a winning culture across Mondelēz International is one of the four strategic priorities at the core of our long-term business growth strategy. Culture is fundamental to building capacity for more sustainable business growth and unlocking operational excellence – enabling our strategic commitment to Snacking Made Right.

To support the acceleration of our growth, we are becoming more agile, digital, and local-consumer focused. We focus on attracting, developing and retaining deep and diverse talent, aim to build future growth capabilities and work to promote a thriving culture of engagement. We have given our local teams more autonomy to drive commercial and innovation plans as they are closer to the needs and desires of consumers. We will continue to leverage the efficiency and scale of our regional operating units while empowering our local and commercial operations to respond faster to changing consumer preferences and capitalize on growth opportunities.

Deep and Diverse Talent

We're continuing to invest in internal talent development – providing broad based and accelerated leadership development programs, early careers programming, mentoring, and on-the-job experiences and for colleagues across all levels. Our development programs equip our colleagues with future forward leadership competencies and capabilities with bespoke programs designed to accelerate high potential talents. Our early careers and new management trainee programs have provided next generation diverse talent with opportunities to gain experiences across functions. Further, mentoring programs continue to provide support to our top talent resulting in internal sufficiency and retention. All of these efforts continue to build a deep and diverse internal sustainable pipeline for the future.

Embedding Future Growth Capabilities

We're significantly upgrading commercial growth capabilities within our current and future leaders – to firmly establish Mondelēz International as a leading digital and agile organization. Our approach includes creating integrated agile processes to drive simpler ways of working; launching a new General Manager Academy to advance commercial excellence; driving Revenue Growth Management capabilities and expertise in pricing; embedding digital learning and capability building across functions; and increasing local teams' exposure and expertise in driving strategic acquisition and integration activities.

Thriving and Engaged Organization

We want to remain an organization known for investing and building top talent – continuously developing, empowering and protecting the well-being of our people, while ensuring inclusivity. So, we have established a Flexible Working Pledge, and we're focusing on hybrid workplace solutions that encourage better work-life balance, attract a broader and more diverse workforce, reduce environmental impact, and improve productivity. In addition, our holistic employee well-being program is designed to address the changing needs of our colleagues across three key dimensions: Mind, Body and Connection. Through these and other initiatives, we aim to achieve top-tier engagement results on global benchmarks.

The 2022 EEO-1 report will be posted to mondelēzinternational as it becomes available in line with EEO-1 submission.

Read more in the Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report