Things To Do This Weekend In Qatar (Jan 25-27, 2024)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Make the most of the weekend in Doha! Welcome the return of colourful kites day and night, watch film series, puppet shows, football-themed musical, and Bollywood-themed performances. Attend fundraising events, kids' workshops, food exhibitions, competitions, and more! Scroll through and see there's something for everyone to look forward to this weekend!

Qatar Kite Festival

January 25 - February 3, 2024

Friday to Saturday: 10am - 8pm; Sunday to Thursday: 3pm - 10pm

Mina Park behind the Terminal, Old Doha Port

Watch colourful kites soar over the Doha skyline as the Qatar Kite Festival returns for its second edition! This ten-day festival promises exciting activities for families, including late night kite flying, inflatable games, food kiosks, and free kite-building workshops for 5 to 17-year-olds! Kids will use eco-friendly materials to craft and fly their very own kites, making it a fun and educational experience! Registration for the free workshops is available on their website , but be quick because spots are limited!

Anbar at Expo 2023 Doha



Until January 27, 2024

January 25 & 27 @ 5:30pm & 7pm; January 26 @ 4pm, 5:30pm, 7pm

Family Amphitheater – Expo 2023 Doha, Al Bidda Park

Visit Expo 2023 Doha's Family Amphitheatre for an entertaining family experience this weekend! Jeem TV and puppet Anbar are teaming up to bring you entertaining shows, thrilling competitions, and even some fantastic gifts! The show is not only designed to be fun but also educational, teaching kids about the environment for a sustainable tomorrow! No registration and tickets needed.

Qatar Museums' Art for Peace events



Every Friday until March 8, 2024

2pm - 6pm

Various locations

Join Qatar Museums every Friday until March 8, 2024, for their 'Art for Peace' initiative in collaboration with the Qatar Red Crescent Society. This weekly fundraising event is a unique blend of art, creativity, and community engagement to support Gaza, Palestine.

Be part of live painting sessions and an array of engaging activities with Qatar Auto Museum, 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum and Dadu at Expo 2023 Doha in Al Bidda Park. The eight-week campaign also includes a fashion show by the Museum of Islamic Art, and an Artist in Residence program at Fire Station with artwork sales. Mathaf: Arab Modern Museum of Art will also host art workshops, offering creative activities for families.

Come together with the community to raise awareness and funds through the power of“Art and Creativity,” advocating for a cause that unites us all. Don't miss this chance to contribute and make a difference!



Qatar Tourism releases special edition of Qatar Calendar Host of events lined up as football fever returns to Qatar with AFC Asian Cup

Read Also

Baraha Orchestra: Football Classics



January 26 - 27, 2024

7pm - 9:30pm

Barahat Msheireb

As the AFC Asian Cup 2023 enters the knockout stage, Msheireb Downtown Doha invites you to experience the perfect fusion of sports and culture with the open-air Baraha Orchestra in collaboration with the renowned Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra. Watch and listen to a harmonious 90-minute musical journey that seamlessly blends the worlds of football and orchestra, featuring memorable compositions from the rich history of global football classics. Between concert intervals, take your time to take in the beautifully sculpted setting of Barahat Msheireb, where the 5-star Alwadi Hotel M gallery will provide catering with dishes inspired by the orchestra's themes. All tickets include access to seated admission to the concert, in addition to light food provided before the start of the concert and during the break. Get your tickets here .

Qatar Camel Festival 2024



Until February 15, 2024

Timings vary

Al Shahaniya

The Qatar Camel Festival is a vibrant gathering that brings together camel owners and enthusiasts from Qatar and Gulf Cooperation Council countries. This well-organized event provides a thoughtfully designed framework, ensuring that everyone can easily participate and enjoy their camel-related hobbies. Join in the festivities and celebrate the cultural significance of camels in the country.

Shop Qatar Final Fireworks Show



January 26, 2024

8pm onwards

Place Vendome, Lusail

Shop Qatar's last fireworks showcase at Place Vendoome is happening this Friday and you don't want to miss it! Don't let the chance slip by and catch the mesmerizing finale of the fireworks show lighting up the sky around the dancing fountains area.

Bollywood-themed Performances



January 26, 2024

5pm onwards

Katara Cultural Village, behind Building 12

Experience the vibrant colours and rhythms of Bollywood at Katara in celebration of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. Join the festivities for a dazzling showcase featuring dances like Marathi Dol Tasha, Kerala's lively folk dance (kaikottikali), the energetic beats of chenda melam, the graceful moves of Rajasthani folk dance, the captivating Tiger dance (Puli vesha), Telugu folk dance, and the joyful Marathi folk dance (Mangalgaur).

Katara lines up 46 public events for AFC Asian Cup

Read Also

Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024



Until January 25, 2024

8am - 12:30pm

Eastern Square, Souq Waqif

Savor the exquisite flavours of various truffles sourced from the finest regions at the 'Souq Waqif Truffle Exhibition and Auction 2024'. Truffle enthusiasts are invited to join the exhibition for a unique experience to learn about these treasured desert truffles locally called Fagga, taste them, and maybe even bid for their favourite ones!

MIA Exhibition Series (Iranian films)



January 25 - 27, 2024

7pm onwards

Museum of Islamic Art Auditorium

Inspired by the Museum of Islamic Art's special exhibition 'Fashioning an Empire: Textiles from Safavid Iran,' the Doha Film Institute curated a series of must-watch Iranian films to be presented at the MIA. Each day of the screening will start with a documentary directed by Hossein Torabi, followed by another film that reflects Iran's cultural identity and heritage. From Thursday to Saturday, MIA and Doha Film Istitute will be showing Ishafan, Monir: Reflections and Refractions on Islamic Art, Ghamsar Rosewater, Gabbeh, Mashhad, and Through the Olive Trees, respectively. Screening is free, but a ticket is required for admission. Get your tickets here for Thursday , Friday , and Saturday .

Algerian Dates and its Derivatives

Until January 29, 2024

4pm onwards

Algerian Pavilion - International Zone

Come to the Algerian Pavilion at Expo 2023 Doha, where you can experience a variety of date types! Savour the different varieties and learn about the cultural traditions behind each one. It's a unique and informative experience that brings together flavours and traditions in one place.

Tickets for Asian Cup 2023 Round of 16 now on sale

Read Also

AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Matches this weekend



. Jordan v Bahrain

January 25 (Thursday)

2:30 pm

Khalifa International Stadium

. Korea v Malaysia

January 25 (Thursday)

2:30 pm

Al Janoub Stadium

. Saudi Arabia v Thailand

January 25 (Thursday)

6 pm

Education City Stadium

. Kyrgyzstan v Oman

January 25 (Thursday)

6 pm

Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium

*No matches on Friday & Saturday. Download Match Schedule here .