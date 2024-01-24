               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Carbon Tax Is A Thorn. But That Won't Hold Up Free Trade Talks


1/24/2024 11:00:54 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India's free trade talks with the UK and European Union (EU) may skip the vexed carbon tax matter in an attempt to fast-track the trade deals, three people aware of the matter said.

MENAFN24012024007365015876ID1107765366

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search