Maldives Opposition Parties Flag Mohamed Muizzu Government's 'Anti-India' Pivot: 'Long-Standing Ally Will Be...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India-Maldives Row: In the latest flare up of the diplomatic row between India and Maldives, the island nation's two Opposition parties have expressed grave concern with President Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India- stance. Two main opposition parties in Maldives called India as the“most long-standing ally\".Maldives' two main opposition parties, Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and the Democrats, came out in support of India, a day after the Maldives government said a Chinese ship, equipped to carry research and surveys, will be docking at a Maldivian port after being permitted by the Male government to make a port call for replenishment Mohamed Muizzu had visited China after taking charge of the seat of governance, skipping an India visit. Breaking tradition of his predecessors, Muizzu, known for being pro-China, visit to the East Asian country further played into a controversy that embroiled following 'derogatory' remarks by three Maldivian ministers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Lakshadweep visit.

“The current administration appears to be making a stark pivot towards an anti-India stance. Both, the MDP and The Democrats believe alienating any development partner, and especially the country's most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country,” the two opposition parties said in their assessment on“the direction in foreign policy” of the Maldivian government.“Consecutive governments of the country must be able to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done. Stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives,” they told a joint news conference's chairperson and former Minister Fayyaz Ismail and the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, MP Ahmed Saleem, along with Democrats party president MP Hassan Latheef and the Parliamentary Group Leader, MP Ali Azim addressed a joint press conference to flag the issues two Maldivian parties committed to work together on several governance-related issues and expressed concern on another set of issues including the foreign policy and lack of transparency Maldivian MPs of the two parties together hold 55 seats in the 87-member house joint statement was posted on the official websites of the two Maldivian Opposition parties and their official X handles too other issues of concern flagged by the opposition MPs about the Maldivian government included a lack of transparency in the financial status of the state and the lack of transparency in the MOUs and Agreements that the Government is signing, especially, with foreign parties, although no country was named in the statement opposition also criticised Mohamed Muizzu government's attempts at censoring the media and meddling with the freedom of the press.

