PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth ₹19,100 Crore In Bulandshahr Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will inaugurate multiple development projects worth over ₹19,100 crore during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. Besides, PM Modi will also visit Jaipur on 25 January to an official release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi is expected to inaugurate developmental projects at around 1:45 pm in Bulandshahr. Later in the day around 5:30 pm, Prime Minister Modi will welcome French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur, Greater Noida police impose traffic restrictions for PM's visit. DetailsBulandshahr: List of projects PM Modi will inaugurate- Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the 173 km long double line electrified section between New Khurja - and New Rewari on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations Minister will also launch the fourth line connecting the Mathura- Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg- Dadri section. These new lines will improve the rail connectivity of the national capital to Southern Western and Eastern India PM Modi is urging Union ministers to defer their Ayodhya Ram Mandir visitsPM Modi will inaugurate multiple road development projects to the nation which include Aligarh to Bhadwas four-laning work Package-1 (part of Aligarh-Kanpur Section of NH-34); widening of Meerut to Karnal border via Shamli (NH-709A); and four laning of Shamli-Muzaffarnagar section of NH-709 AD Package-II Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline will also be inaugurated by the PM on Thursday. The project will help in the transportation of petroleum products from Tundla to Gawaria T-Point of the Barauni-Kanpur Pipeline with pumping facilities at Mathura and Tundla and delivery facilities at Tundla, Lucknow and Kanpur Minister will also inaugurate the 'Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida' (IITGN).PM Modi, Macron to hold talks in Jaipur; to explore pink city on ThursdayPM Modi will also inaugurate the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme including the construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) at a cost of about ₹460 crore Bulandshahr:Located in West Uttar Pradesh, this district comprises Lodh Rajputs, Jats, Gujjars, Muslims, and Dalits Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh had made Bulandshahr a stronghold of the BJP, which has won the Lok Sabha seat in successive elections since 1991, except in 2009 when Kamlesh Valmiki of Samajwadi Party won the seat Sabha Elections 2024 to be held on 16 April? Chief Electoral Officer says...In the 2022 assembly election, the BJP won all seven assembly seats in Bulandshahr-- Anupshahar, Dibai, Khurja, Bulandshahr Sadar, Syana, Shikarpur and Sikandrabad.

