Bigg Boss 17 Update: Why Does Ankita Lokhande Wish To Check Her House's CCTV Recording? Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a surprising turn of events on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain faced an unexpected mid-week eviction, leaving fans in shock. Ankita Lokhande, visibly emotional, bid farewell to her husband, cautioning him not to celebrate too soon without her. As the reality show's grand finale approaches in just four days, the remaining top five finalists - Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey - took center stage in a dance performance to the Bigg Boss anthem.

During the episode, Ankita reminisced about Vicky Jain, prompting Abhishek Kumar to playfully tease her about Vicky likely heading to bed at that moment. Ankita humorously agreed, suggesting he might be celebrating. Mannara and Abhishek joined in, imagining Vicky calling friends over for a party. Ankita then surprised everyone by revealing her plans to review the CCTV recording of her house.

In response to Abhishek's jest, Ankita declared, "No one is allowed in my house. I will go and watch the recording of the last five days to know who all came to my house." Mannara expressed her surprise, and Ankita clarified that she would check the recording if she ever had any doubts, adding, "If there is something, if I get a doubt." Mannara laughed in good spirits, teasing Ankita.

Tonight's episode featured a special treat for the finalists as Bigg Boss showcased their journey through a video clip. Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey became emotional witnessing their Bigg Boss 17 journeys. A live audience was present to cheer on the finalists.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is scheduled for January 28, airing from 6 pm to 12 am. As anticipation builds, fans are eagerly awaiting the resolution of the reality show's controversies and the announcement of the ultimate winner.