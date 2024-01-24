'Fighter' First Review OUT: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan Starrer Is A 'King Size Entertainer'; Read More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The highly anticipated war film, 'Fighter,' featuring the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, alongside director Siddharth Anand, has received its first review. The film, touted as the first major cinematic event of the year, has garnered nothing but accolades from trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Taran Adarsh, known for his insightful reviews, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on 'Fighter,' awarding it an impressive 4 and a half stars. Describing the film as 'brilliant,' Adarsh highlighted the outstanding performances of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor.

Clocking in at 2 hours and 46 minutes, 'Fighter' has received a U/A certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, indicating that it is suitable for a wide audience with parental guidance. The film's runtime suggests an immersive experience that promises to keep audiences captivated throughout.

The review underlines the anticipation surrounding the film's release, with expectations running high for a robust box office opening. The collaboration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, two of Bollywood's leading actors, is anticipated to be a major draw for audiences.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, known for his expertise in crafting high-octane action films, 'Fighter' appears to live up to the director's reputation.

ALSO READ:

'LOVE AND WAR': Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next