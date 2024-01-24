Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Parties With Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan Post Eviction [PICTURES]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After being unexpectedly ousted from the intense competition of Bigg Boss Season 17, Vicky Jain celebrated his tumultuous journey alongside fellow contestant Isha Malviya and a group of close friends. With the show set to conclude on January 28, fans have been on the edge of their seats since its premiere on October 15, thanks to the plethora of shocking twists and turns that have unfolded throughout the season. The most recent shocker occurred in yesterday's episode (January 23), featuring a mid-week eviction during the grand finale week.

In the aftermath of his unexpected departure, Vicky Jain was spotted reveling in a celebratory gathering with co-contestant Isha Malviya and other companions. Sharing a glimpse of the festivities on his Instagram story, Vicky posted a picture capturing the joyous moment with Isha Malviya and their friends.

Reflecting on Vicky Jain's noteworthy journey within the confines of the Bigg Boss 17 house, he initially entered the show accompanied by his wife, actress Ankita Lokhande. Renowned for his strategic prowess, Vicky earned the moniker 'mastermind' of the season. The marital dynamics between Ankita and Vicky became a public spectacle, marked by constant arguments and conflicts. Even with the intervention of their mothers on the show, offering guidance to the celebrity couple, the relationship endured several ups and downs, prompting host Salman Khan to advise them on fortifying their bond.

Throughout his tenure on the show, Vicky Jain forged strong bonds with fellow contestants Sana Raees Khan, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Mannara Chopra, generating headlines for the camaraderie they shared. In the initial stages, Vicky and Ankita found themselves embroiled in frequent disputes with another celebrity couple, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, capturing public attention with their headline-grabbing clashes.

Following Vicky Jain's unexpected exit, Bigg Boss Season 17 narrowed down its pool of contestants to five finalists: Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, set to unfold on January 28, promises an extended viewing experience with a six-hour episode airing from 6 pm to 12 am on Colors TV.