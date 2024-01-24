Malaikottai Vaaliban Movie Review: Is Mohanlal Starrer Worth Your Time? Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Malayalam movie Malaikottai Vaaliban hit theatres today. This movie marks Mohanlal's first collaboration with director Lijo Jose Pellissery, creating significant anticipation since its announcement a year ago. Meanwhile, the reviews of the movie are out now.





One of the user tweeted "

Slow Paced Till Interval, Mangattu Kalari & Interval Scenes Are The High Moments.. Technically & Visually Top Notch. Promising Interval Block.. Pakka LJP Movie.. Looking Forward To Second Half."

The fans will organize special shows, adding to the overall enthusiasm surrounding the film. Around 100 fan shows have been charted in various parts.

The film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manoj Moses, Katha Nandi, and Manikandan Achari. With such a diverse and skilled cast, the movie promises to be an engaging cinematic experience, adding to the anticipation and curiosity surrounding this much-awaited collaboration.

The film's cinematography is handled by Madhu Neelakandan, musical score by Prashant Pillai, and editing by Deepu S. Joseph.

