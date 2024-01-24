Bengaluru Metro To Be Disrupted For Three Days From January 26 Along Green Line; See Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) To enhance the efficiency and safety of the Bengaluru Metro, authorities have announced a temporary shutdown of the Green Line from Peenya Industrial Area to Nagasandra station. The disruption is scheduled to take place from January 26 to January 28, with normal operations expected to resume on January 29.

The Green Line undergoes essential maintenance work. The affected stretch, spanning from Peenya Industrial Area to Nagasandra station, will be temporarily closed from January 26 to January 28. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly during these three days.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) anticipates an increase in crowd density at the Peenya Industrial Area and Gorguntepalya metro stations due to the temporary suspension. To streamline the commuting experience, BMRCL strongly recommends the use of smart cards and QR code tickets, encouraging passengers to embrace these convenient alternatives for faster and smoother entry.