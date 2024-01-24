Republic Day 2024: Traffic Restrictions, Road Closures And Diversion In Delhi-NCR; Check Full Advisory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With the full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade underway, commuters in central and New Delhi faced traffic snarls on Wednesday.

The traffic flow is anticipated to be impacted for two more days due to a number of limitations and route detours implemented to ensure the seamless execution of Republic Day events.

The national capital's traffic arrangements were advised by the Delhi Police. The Republic Day procession is scheduled to begin from Vijay Chowk at 10.30 am and head towards the Red Fort grounds, according per the warning.

At 9.30 am, there will be a similar event at the National War Memorial, India Gate. Along the procession route, police have implemented many traffic plans and limitations.



According to the advisory, the procession would pass via Red Fort, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Tilak Marg, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, and Vijay Chowk.

Starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be no traffic on the Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate. The limitations will be in place until the procession is finished.

From 10 p.m. on Wednesday till the conclusion of the procession, there will be no cross-traffic on the Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road, according to the advice. On Thursday, starting at 9.15 am, traffic will be prohibited from C-Hexagon-India Gate until the march reaches Tilak Marg.







Traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Netaji Subhas Marg would be prohibited starting at 10.30 am on Thursday, according to the statement.

According to the advise, commuters may reach Mandir Marg via travelling from Madarsa, Lodhi Road T-point via Aurobindo Marg, AIIMS Chowk, Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, and Shankar Road.

Until February 15, it is forbidden to fly sub-conventional aerial platforms over Delhi's jurisdiction, including paramotors, hang gliders, paragliders, microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-powered aircraft, quadcopters, and parajumping from aircraft.

From south Delhi, commuters may use Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle, and Chelmsford Road to reach the New Delhi train station. From the Ajmeri Gate side, they can take Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg. Interstate buses from Ghaziabad that want to get to Shivaji Stadium will have to travel via the Ring Road, National Highway-24, and Bhairon Road. Buses that are heading towards ISBT-Anand Vihar will turn right into Road No. 56 off National Highway-24.