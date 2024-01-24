National Tourism Day 2024: 7 UNESCO Heritage Sites Of North India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Embark on a journey through the enchanting tapestry of India's cultural kaleidoscope as we celebrate National Tourism Day. From the iconic Taj Mahal to the vibrant markets of Delhi, join us in exploring the UNESCO World Heritage Sites that make North India a treasure trove for every wanderlust soul
Explore North India's UNESCO gems, from the Taj Mahal to historic forts.
The iconic Taj Mahal is a symbol of eternal love and one of the most famous monuments in the world. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983
Fatehpur Sikri is a well-preserved historical city that served as the capital of the Mughal Empire for a short period. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986
Agra Fort, also known as the Red Fort of Agra, is a historical fort in the city of Agra. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 along with the Taj Mahal
Humayun's Tomb is a magnificent Mughal mausoleum in Delhi, built for the Emperor Humayun. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993
Red Fort, also known as Lal Qila, is a historic fort in Delhi that served as the main residence of Mughal emperors. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007
Qutub Minar is the tallest brick minaret in world, part of Qutub Complex, includes several other historical structures. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1993
Jantar Mantar is an astronomical observatory built by Maharaja Jai Singh II in the 18th century. It was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010
