High Alert In UP Ahead Of Republic Day

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 25 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh Police have sounded an alert across the state in anticipation of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Director General of Police (DGP) Vijay Kumar has issued directions to all district police chiefs and police commissionerate heads to conduct aggressive security checks at public places and intensify vigilance over suspicious activities to avert any untoward incidents.

A senior police officer said that intelligence sleuths and anti-terror agencies are actively in the field this year, especially in the wake of the ISIS-inspired terror module unearthed from different parts of the state only a few weeks ago.

Officials stated that the DGP had issued directives for extensive checking and intensified vigilance across the state.

It further mentioned that the concerned police officials have been instructed to collect information about suspicious individuals staying in rented accommodations in different parts of the state.

The DGP directed that individuals staying in hotels, guesthouses, and lodges for extended durations should also undergo checks, and their credentials must be verified. Additionally, an extensive checking drive should be conducted in malls, railway stations, bus stations, and other crowded marketplaces.

He said police officials should also hold meetings with the owners of hotels and guesthouses to seek their assistance in keeping tabs on suspicious individuals. He instructed police heads of districts along the India-Nepal border to intensify vigilance.

--IANS

amita/prw