Kazhugumalai Rock-Cut Temple To Be Declared As Protected Monument

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS ) Kazhugumalai Jain beds and rock-cut temple in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti, an architecture dating back to eighth century (Pandyan era), is to be declared as a protected archeological monument.

This unfinished rock-cut temple with several Jain relics is considered by historians and archeologists alike as a clear example on the spread of Jainism in south India.

Tamil Nadu state archaeology department's move is part of a statewide exercise to ensure safety and splendour of archeological marvels of earlier era, and according to information available, 26 hillock monuments are set to be declared as protected sites.

The state government had in 1990 declared the hilltop of Kazhugumalai, consisting of monuments of Vettuvan Koil and a Jain adobe, spread across 3,585 square metres, as a protected site.

According to earlier notification, 100 metres from the protected monument and a further 200 metres near the site were declared as a regulated area for either mining operations or construction respectively, under rule 33 of the Tamil Nadu Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1971. However, now the state archeology department is to announce the entire 21 hectares of hillock as part of the protected monument.

As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act), as per the Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce Department notification, no license will be granted for quarrying within a 300 meters radius from the boundaries of the archaeological site or remains.

