Dollar Drops As China Spurs Economy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Wednesday, following China's decision to boost its economy, the US dollar experienced a second consecutive day of decline against the Brazilian real, aligning with a global trend.



The spot dollar ended at R$ 4.9321, falling 0.47%. Over two sessions, it lost 1.12%, despite a 1.66% rise in January.



On Brazil's B3 exchange , the future dollar dipped 0.52% to R$ 4.9335.



Globally, the dollar weakened all day, reacting to China's financial moves. China aims to buoy its stock market with a 2 trillion yuan ($278.53 billion) initiative.



Moreover, China's central bank plans to cut reserve requirements, releasing 1 trillion yuan ($139.45 billion) into the lending market.



These steps have lifted global assets, including Brazil's iron ore exports, and improved stock indices and currencies linked to commodities.







This news pushed the dollar to a low of R$ 4.9080. Brazil's fiscal dynamics also influenced the dollar's decline.



Concerns over Brazil's "New Industry Brazil" program initially drove the dollar up on Monday.



However, the market adjusted on Tuesday, recognizing the BNDES's leading role in funding, without additional government spending.



Vice President Geraldo Alckmin clarified that the industrial strategy wouldn't burden the fiscal budget.



Fernando Bergallo from FB Capital noted the continuation of Tuesday's dollar sell-off into Wednesday.



He highlighted the market's response to the dollar nearing R$ 5.00 and Alckmin's reassurances.



Internationally, the dollar fell further by late afternoon in Brazil, with the dollar index dropping 0.23%.



The Brazilian Central Bank successfully sold all its swap contracts but delayed the Ptax exchange rate announcement due to staff demands for better conditions.



This move indicates ongoing negotiations until at least February 8. The Central Bank has yet to respond to the delay.

MENAFN24012024007421016031ID1107765304