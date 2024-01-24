Ibovespa Dips To 127,000 Despite Vale’S Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa faced a decline, ending down 0.38% at 127,774.71 points on Wednesday, even with Vale's progress.



This decreas reflects reactions to the American market's recent peaks.



Capital market expert Dierson Richetti from GT Capital observed the Ibovespa's drop as a response to its increase in the last session.



This was mainly due to the strong performance in the U.S. market.



The market has processed the federal government's new industrial plan announcement. This initiative plans to invest R$ 300 billion to energize the sector in the future.



Data on activity in the U.S. industrial and services sectors influenced investors too.



Business activity in the U.S. picked up in January, with inflation showing signs of slowing. This suggests a positive start for the U.S. economy this year.







The U.S. Composite PMI for manufacturing and services climbed to 52.3 this month, reaching its highest point since last June.



The slowdown in U.S. inflation supports some predictions about the Federal Reserve starting to cut interest rates, likely in early 2024.



Vale saw a 0.95% increase, closing at R$ 69.86, thanks to a rebound in iron ore prices. Other companies in the mining and steel sectors also saw gains.



However, Petrobras dropped by 0.65%, despite rising oil prices globally.



Retailers recorded the largest declines. Natura and Casas Bahia fell significantly, marking the day's significant losses.

