AIADMK Manifesto Committee To Meet Today To Prepare For LS Polls

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The manifesto committee of the principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK will be meeting here on Thursday.

The committee will chalk out the party's vision and its intentions for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will be held at the party headquarters here and senior party leaders will also participate in it.

The AIADMK manifesto committee comprises senior party leaders, Natham R. Viswanathan , CVe Shanmugham , Vaigaichelvan, R.B. Udhayakumar , C. Ponnayian and S. Seemalai.

The party manifesto committee members will be travelling across Tamil Nadu to meet people from all sections of the society, including farmers, small traders , auto drivers , skilled labourers, unskilled labourers, NGO representatives, social activists, teachers and other professionals.

The manifesto committee members will split into different teams and meet people in all the regions of the state and elicit the views of the general public before finally releasing the manifesto.

General elections 2024 is fast approaching and the possibilities of declaring the elections by the end of February or first week of March are high. Hence political parties of the state are busy preparing their respective manifesto to be placed before the public.

