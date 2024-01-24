PM Modi To Launch Election Campaign With Rally In UP's Bulandshahr Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Jan 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh with a rally in Bulandshahr on Thursday.

This is his first public rally after the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya earlier this week.

In keeping with the BJP's OBC outreach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chosen Bulandshahr, the bastion of former chief minister, late Kalyan Singh.

It was in the tenure of Kalyan Singh that the Babri Masjid was brought down by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992.

Modi will inaugurate a medical college named after Kalyan Singh along with development projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore in Bulandshahr.

The BJP has planned a massive show by bringing party workers from the entire Meerut administrative division comprising districts like Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Bulandshahr to bolster its presence in the politically crucial west UP region.

Political analysts say that the strategy to invoke Kalyan marks BJP strategy to keep up the clamour around the Ram temple in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

“There is certainly great enthusiasm among people and party workers after the Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony. We would ensure that the Prime Minister is greeted by a record-breaking crowd of people,” said BJP's Bulandshahr district president Vikas Chauhan.

The Yogi Adityanath government had announced to name the district medical college after Kalyan Singh. who passed away on August 21, 2021. The 500-bed hospital and medical college, situated around 65 km away from Delhi, was a part of Centre's initiative to provide a medical college in each district to enhance the tertiary medical and health services. It will also facilitate aspirants to pursue medical education in their own district.

Party workers and BJP leaders are actively involved in the preparations, anticipating a significant turnout in the western Uttar Pradesh city.

Notably, the BJP holds eight out of 14 seats in western Uttar Pradesh, with defeats in six constituencies in 2019.

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to turn the tide in these seats in the 2024 elections. The Prime Minister is set to connect with voters and supporters in previously contested areas, sharing the mantra for victory.

