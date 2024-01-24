Generational Equity Advises Localsodfarm.Com In Its Sale To Forge Equity Partners

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client LocalSodFarm to Forge Equity Partners. The transaction closed January 19, 2024.





Founded in 2020, and located in Watauga, Texas, LocalSodFarm (LSF) specializes in high-end residential and commercial sod grass supply and installation in over 50 major cities throughout the nation. The Company provides superior experience connecting homeowners, contractors, and local sod farms using the latest advancements in e-commerce and communication technology.

Forge Equity Partners (Forge), has a mission to partner with owners and management teams to build great companies, which will create long-term value for investors, employees, customers, and local communities. Forge draws on the partners' operational and leadership experience to grow businesses through investment in people, processes, technology, systems, expanded operations, and strategic acquisitions. Forge is located in Houston, Texas.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , and his team led by Senior Managing Director, M&A, Cory Strickland , with the support of Vice President, M&A, Vanessa Christian successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with LSF.

“We congratulate LocalSodFarm on pioneering an E-Commerce platform for the sod industry,” said Strickland. He added,“What a pleasure it has been to represent Eric Vevang and Rafael Rodrigues in a partnership transaction with Forge Equity Partners. I know the new partnership will continue to build on the outstanding success of such a unique business.”

