Global Biodiesel Feedstocks Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency And Policies Report 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Biodiesel Feedstocks: Technologies, Synthesis, Efficiency and Policies" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report will explore the developments in the biodiesel market. The report will detail the biodiesel market by feedstock type: vegetable oils (rapeseed, palm oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, and used cooking oil) and animal fats.

Regarding market demand, Europe is the largest biodiesel market. However, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years, followed by South America. North America is the second-largest market. Demand for biodiesel in EMEA is negligible and is not expected to grow significantly in the coming years. EMEA's meager market share and growth are mainly due to its large production and usage of fossil fuels, including fossil diesel.

Classification by feedstock shows that rapeseed oil is currently the major market segment. Rapeseed oil is followed by soybean oil and palm oil. However, usage of these feedstocks widely varies by region. For example, rapeseed is the most common feedstock in Europe, while soybean oil is the most common feedstock in the Americas (both North America and South America).

APAC continues to use palm oil heavily for biodiesel production. In terms of growth, used cooking oils and animal fats are expected to grow gradually. Due to its low price and easy availability, the used cooking oil segment is expected to grow most robustly in the coming years in the developed world.

Transport is the significant segment by application. Transport's share was estimated at 82.8% in 2022 and is expected to increase to 85.0% by the end of 2028. Automotive fuel is expected to be the major segment within transport, followed by aviation fuel. Power generation also has a demand for biodiesel.

The report will also detail the market based on applications and regions. Each segment evaluation includes market size estimates for biodiesel and a forecast for growth to 2028. The report concludes with a competitive landscape of the global biodiesel market and company profiles of the various players in the area.

Report Includes



Analyses of the global market trends, with historical market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Estimate of the market size and revenue forecast for the global biodiesel market, and a corresponding market share analysis based on application, feedstock type, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market's drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

Analysis of changes in policies, technologies and feedstock in the biodiesel industry and the recent trends in the global market

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the biodiesel market, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, ESG score analysis, case studies and the ESG practices of leading companies

Review of emerging technologies and key patent grants on biodiesel technologies and applications

An analysis of the biodiesel industry structure, including company market shares, recent M&A activity and venture funding Profiles of the leading market players

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

What's New in This Update?

Research Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown Market Segmentation

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Market Outlook Market Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview



Introduction

Biodiesel Generations

First-Generation Biodiesel

Second-Generation Biodiesel

Third-Generation Biodiesel

Types of Feedstocks

Vegetable Oil-Based Feedstocks

Animal Fat-Based Biodiesel Renewable Diesel

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics



Market Trends

Growing Demand for Low-Carbon Intensive Feedstock

Growing Demand for Renewable Diesel

Global Growing Biodiesel Production

Market Drivers

Stringent Policies

Environmental Policies and Incentives

Energy Security

Market Challenges

Feedstock Availability

Fluctuating Feedstock Prices

Strong Growth of the HVO Market

Cases of Fraud Biodiesel and UCO

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) UCO Market Expansion and Potential

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Introduction

Advancement in Feedstock

Algae as Feedstock

Mixed Feedstock FOG-based Biodiesel

Chapter 6 Biodiesel Market by Feedstock Type



Introduction

Vegetable Oil

Animal Fat Other Waste

Chapter 7 Biodiesel Market by Application



Introduction

Transportation Other Uses

Chapter 8 Biodiesel Market by Region



Introduction

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

EMEA South America

Chapter 9 Sustainability in the Biodiesel Industry: An ESG Perspective



Introduction

Key ESG Issues

Environmental Issues

Social Issues

Governance Issues

Biodiesel Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

ESG Practices by Companies

ESG Risks and Opportunities

Opportunities in Implementing ESG in Biodiesel Companies

Risks in Implementing ESG in Biofuel Companies

Case Study

ESG Performance of Valero: Driving Sustainable Innovation in the Biodiesel Industry Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Patent Analysis



Overview Patents, by Major Biodiesel Companies

Chapter 11 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook



Mergers & Acquisitions Investments in Biodiesel

Chapter 12 Competitive Intelligence



Competitive Landscape

Biodiesel Producers

Biofuel and Renewable Fuel Producers

Large Fossil Fuel and Diesel Producers

Diversified Producers and Manufacturers

Key Technology Vendors in the Biofuel Space

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Diversified Feedstocks

Technological Advancement

Collaboration and Expansion

Product Diversification Vertical Integration

Chapter 13 Company Profiles



Introduction

Company Profiles

AG Processing Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Adm)

Argent Energy

Avril Group

Cargill Inc.

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Eni S.P.A.

Hf Sinclair Corp.

Neste Oyj Poet Llc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets