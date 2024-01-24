(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
"Allergy Vaccine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" report has been added to
ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Global Allergy Vaccine Market has valued at USD 1.33 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to project impressive growth in the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.20% through 2028.
The global allergy vaccine market refers to the pharmaceutical industry segment that deals with the development, production, and distribution of allergy vaccines, also known as allergen immunotherapy. Allergy vaccines are designed to treat allergic conditions by desensitizing the patient's immune system to specific allergens, such as pollen, dust mites, or insect venom. This therapy is typically administered through injections or sublingual tablets, and it aims to reduce the severity of allergic reactions and improve patients' quality of life.
Key Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Allergies:
Allergies have become a global epidemic affecting millions of people of all ages. Factors contributing to the increasing prevalence of allergies include environmental changes, urbanization, dietary patterns, and genetics. Traditional allergy management methods provide temporary relief but don't address the root causes. Allergy vaccines, or allergen immunotherapy, offer long-term solutions and economic benefits.
Demand for Long-Term Allergy Management:
Allergies affect people of all ages and have become more prevalent globally. Traditional allergy medications offer temporary relief but don't address underlying causes. Allergy vaccines provide long-term solutions, potentially reducing economic burdens and improving the quality of life. The expanding patient pool contributes to the growth of the allergy vaccine market.
Advancements in Treatment Methods:
Advancements in treatment methods are crucial in responding to the rising demand for effective allergy management. Allergy vaccines, including allergen immunotherapy, offer long-term solutions by desensitizing the immune system to specific allergens. Innovations in treatment methods include modified allergens, sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), and personalized medicine approaches. Research and development efforts are ongoing to enhance the safety and efficacy of allergy vaccines.
Rising Awareness of Allergen Immunotherapy:
Allergy awareness is on the rise, shifting the focus from symptom relief to disease prevention. Allergen immunotherapy is increasingly recognized as a way to address the root causes of allergies. Informed patients are empowered to seek long-term allergy management through allergy vaccines. Government agencies and public health organizations play a role in raising awareness.
Key Market Challenges:
Limited insurance coverage for allergy vaccines in many regions places a financial burden on patients. The lengthy treatment process, including a build-up and maintenance phase, can lead to patient dropouts. Allergen selection and personalization for immunotherapy can be time-consuming and costly.
Key Market Trends:
Modified allergens are being developed to reduce allergenicity while maintaining immunogenicity. Sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) is gaining popularity as a more convenient administration method. Combination therapies, involving multiple allergy treatments or therapies, are emerging for enhanced efficacy. Ongoing research and development efforts are driving innovation in the allergy vaccine market.
Segmental Insights:
Tree Pollen Hypersensitivity and House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccines are expected to capture substantial market shares. Tree Pollen Hypersensitivity vaccines benefit from the increasing prevalence of tree pollen allergies and advancements in vaccine formulation and administration. House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccines address the persistent demand for allergy management, and ongoing research has improved their safety and effectiveness.
Regional Insights:
North America is expected to dominate the Global Allergy Vaccine Market due to a high prevalence of allergic disorders, a well-established healthcare infrastructure, research initiatives, and supportive policies.
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Allergy Vaccine Market.
Stallergenes Greer PLC Allergy Therapeutics PLC HAL Allergy BV Jubilant HollisterStier Allergy Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Dermapharm AG Merck KGaA Aimmune Therapeutics Inc
Report Scope:
Allergy Vaccine Market, By Allergy Type:
Allergic Asthma Cat Dander Allergy Grass Pollen Hypersensitivity Peanut Hypersensitivity Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis Tree Pollen Hypersensitivity
Allergy Vaccine Market, By Vaccine Type:
Cat Allergy Vaccine House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccine Injectable MPL Allergy Vaccine Peanut Allergy Vaccine Ragweed Allergy Immunotherapy Vaccine
Allergy Vaccine Market, By Application:
Allergy Vaccine Market, By End User:
Homecare Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others
Allergy Vaccine Market, By Region:
North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
For more information about this report visit
About ResearchAndMarkets
ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:
SOURCE Research and Markets
MENAFN24012024003732001241ID1107765283
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.