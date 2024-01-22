(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

automotive anti-pinch power window system market is estimated to grow by USD 2.37 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.51% .

The automotive anti-pinch power window system market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer automotive anti-pinch power window system market are Acsysteme, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Inteva Products LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH and Co KG, LITE ON Technology Corp., Mabuchi Motor Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Nidec Corp., NSB Classic PTE LTD, NXP Semiconductors NV, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, and Mitsuba Corp.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market 2023-2027

Continue Reading

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Based on the Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market report, key company offerings are:



Acsysteme:

The company offers automotive anti-pinch power window system with physical sensor, and soft sensor which consists of real time evaluation of resistive efforts preventing the door from closing.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE and Co. KG:

The company offers automotive anti-pinch power window system such as crank drive for lowerable windows that maximize the scope of delivering with aluminum inner door

panel with sensor technology.

Continental AG:

The company offers automotive anti-pinch power window systems with intelligent power window lifter control units which are controlled with body control modules, door control units. For details on companies and their offerings –

Buy the report!

Based on

Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC

is estimated to

contribute

36% to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period. Some of the main countries that are significantly fuelling the growth of the anti-pinch power window system in APAC are

China, Japan, and Australia. There is increasing demand from emerging markets like India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia, which is driving market growth. Additionally, advancements in technology, growing product awareness, and the inclusion of safety norms in several countries are expected to further fuel market expansion. This development is influenced by factors such as consumer preferences, vehicle automation, touch-sensitive technology, anti-trap features, automotive sensors, electric vehicle (EV), market growth, user experience, power window mechanism, energy efficiency, and the competitive landscape, shaping the future of luxury vehicle markets in the APAC region.

Get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.-

Download a free sample report



Increasing safety systems in the automotive industry is a key factor driving market growth

The increasing popularity of additive manufacturing in the automotive industry is a major trend

Increasing cost pressure for OEMs is a significant challenge

Based on the automotive anti-pinch power window system market, the market share growth by the

luxury vehicle segment

is significant growth during the forecast period. Luxury vehicles represent a category of automobiles designed to evoke exclusivity and elevate brand prestige. Notably, this segment features advanced anti-pinch power window systems, enhancing safety and convenience. Luxury vehicles are characterized by their higher price tags compared to other vehicle types. German automakers, particularly Mercedes-Benz, dominate this segment globally. The demand for luxury SUVs is growing, leading to an expansion in this market segment. This trend is evident in both developed markets like the US and emerging markets like China, driving segment growth. These developments are influenced by various factors such as Automotive, Anti-pinch, Power window, Safety, Vehicle, Window control, Automotive technology, Market trends, Electric windows, Sensor technology, Smart automotive systems, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), Passenger safety, Regulatory compliance, Motorized windows, Automotive electronics, Innovation, Automotive aftermarket, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), reflecting the comprehensive landscape of luxury vehicle trends and technologies.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

The automotive purge valve market

size is forecast to increase by USD 973.87 million, at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2028.



The automotive racing seat market

size is forecast to increase by USD 909.61 million, at a CAGR of 11.45% between 2023 and 2028.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio