Medicines For Hostages, Aid Arrives In Gaza - Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Hamas released dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a November truce mediated by Qatar, which hosts the group's political office.
Some 250 people were taken to Gaza by Palestinian fighters during the October 7 sudden attack by Hamas on southern Israeli communities.
Israeli officials say 132 of them are still being held captive in the territory, including 27 who are believed to have been killed, according to an AFP tally.
Since then, Israel has launched a blistering assault in Gaza that has killed at least 24,448 people, more than 70 per cent of them women and children, according to the Hamas government's health ministry.
