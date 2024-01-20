UN Probe On Sudan Abuses Starts With Call For Fighting To Stop

Sudanese supporters and members of the Sudanese armed popular resistance, which supports the army, raise their weapons on a pick up truck during a meeting with the city s governor in Gedaref, Sudan, on Tuesday (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) “The warring parties have international legal obligations to protect civilians from attacks, guarantee humanitarian access and refrain from murders, forced displacement, torture, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances under any circumstances,” Rishmawi said.

“We will carefully verify all allegations received and carry out our fact-finding independently and impartially.”

Ezeilo said rape allegations and the alleged recruitment of children for use in hostilities were“among the priority concerns for our investigations”.

The mission said individuals, groups and organisations could submit information confidentially.

The mission's mandate runs for an initial duration of one year.

The investigators are due to give an oral update on their initial findings to the Human Rights Council's June-July session, followed by a comprehensive report in September-October.

More than 13,000 people have been killed since the war began in April, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, and the United Nations says more than seven million people have been displaced.