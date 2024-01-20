Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante: Seductively Swift And Stylish

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Launched in 2019 as the ragtop variant of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, the Volante - or convertible in Aston-speak - beautifully interprets its fixed-head coupe sister's ability to walk a fine line between indulgent grand tourer and all-out supercar.



If somewhat heavier at 1,863kg, owing to body reinforcement to make up for the loss of a roof, the Volante nevertheless returns similarly impressive performance figures, but also arguably ups the ante in terms of style and desirability with its elegantly uncomplicated but viscerally-charged open air take on the DBS design.

Seductively swooping yet radiating a palpably predatory in it athletic urgency, the Volante - like its Coupe sister - avoids outright brutish aggression in its design. It instead reconciles sensual Coke-bottle hips with a vast hungry mesh grille and other telltale performance and aerodynamic details including sharp sills, air dam, deep front intakes, side ports, bonnet extraction vent and air splitter. Its pert, jutting deck meanwhile perfectly complements its snouty bonnet.

The Volante also retains effective airflow management, and can generate a similarly impressive 177kg of downforce at its 340km/h top speed.

Explosively epic





Positioned low and far back under its salaciously long and curvy bonnet to ensure a low centre of gravity, the Superleggera's engine is counterbalanced by a rear-mid mounted 8-speed automatic transaxle gearbox to achieve ideal 50:50 within wheelbase weight distribution.



A highly tuned version of Aston Martin's 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, the DBS's gloriously ample power plant develops an explosively epic 715BHP at 6,500rom and 663lb/ft torque throughout a broad and easily accessible 1,800-5,000rpm mid-range for effortlessly muscular on the move versatility and overtaking ability.

Rocketing through the 0-100km/h benchmark in 3.6-seconds and 0-161km/h in 6.7-seconds, the Superleggera also incorporates a comparatively short and aggressive 2.93:1 final drive ratio for enhanced off the line responsiveness. Progressively urgent in accumulating power, the DBS' peaky output is underwritten by an indefatigably deep and forcefully flexible torque reserve.



Ferocious in delivery yet velvety smooth in operation, the Superleggera's engine even feels similar to a naturally-aspirated one in how its twin-turbos swiftly spool up and how seamlessly it wells up to its full boost potential.









Vocal and visceral





With a broad acoustic medley that starts with a bass-heavy idle to a thundering mid-range and urgently screaming rise to its redline, the scintillating V12 soundtrack pumping through the Superleggera's quad exhaust ports becomes even more potently vocal in Sport+ driving mode.



Smooth yet responsive in default mode, its automatic transaxle gearbox similarly adopts a more immediate, succinct and aggressive shift pattern when selecting sportier driving modes.



One can meanwhile opt for a more interactive manual mode, with cog changes executed through fixed steering column-mounted paddle shifters.

Riding on front double wishbone and rear multilink adaptive suspension the DBS is every bit the settled and reassuringly planted and comfortable continent-shrinking grand tourer that is expected on an Aston. It is however far more than a high speed express, but is a sportingly focused supercar.



With direct, well-weighted and quick 2.27-turn steering that is precise and feelsome, but not fidgety, the Superleggera turns in with immediacy and taut body control.



Agile and balanced, it delivers intuitively exacting reactions and movements, but is resilient to unprovoked understeer and oversteer.





Connected and committed





A reassuring and connected drive, the Superleggera manages its massive power through effective but unintrusive electronic stability and traction, and brake-based torque vectoring systems, and a limited-slip rear differential for enhanced agility.



Taut and nimble with precise reflexes, the Superleggera also inspires confidence with its intuitive handling and cornering commitment, and a level of road-holding above many similar cars' grip levels.



Its ride is meanwhile settled and buttoned down yet smooth and forgiving in default mode, but becomes firm and more focused in Sport and Sport+ modes.

Shrinking around the driver with its intuitive and involving characteristics and good front visibility, the Superleggera is easily placed through corners, while its blind spot warning and cameras provide confidence in confined spaces. With high quality leathers, materials and textures, and extensive comfort, safety and infotainment features, it has an extravagantly sporty ambiance with a supportively comfortable driving position and small occasional use rear seats for added practicality.



Rising in 16-seconds for a refined cabin environment, the DBS' roof meanwhile lowers in just 14-second for a visceral al fresco experience.





SPECIFICATIONS







Engine: 5.2-litre, twin-turbocharged V12-cylinders

Compression ratio: 9.3:1

Valve-train: 48-valve, DOHC

Gearbox: rear-mounted 8-speed automatic

Drive-line: Rear-wheel-drive, limited-slip differential

Final drive: 2.93:1

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 715 (725) [533] @6,500rpm

Specific power: 137/litre

Power-to-weight: 383/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 663 (900) @1,800-5,000rpm

Specific torque: 172/litre

Torque-to-weight: 483Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 3.6-seconds

0-161km/h: 6.7-seconds

Top speed: 340km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 14-litres/100km

Length: 4,715mm

Width: 1,970mm

Height: 1,295mm

Wheelbase: 2,805mm

Ground clearance: 90mm

Overhang, F/R: 915/995mm

Track, F/R: 1,665/1,645mm

Approach

/ departure angles: 9.5° / 13°

Dry weight: 1,863kg

Weight distribution, F/R: 50% / 50%

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Steering ratio: 13.09:1

Lock-to-lock: 2.27-turns

Turning circle: 12

Suspension: Double wishbones / multilink, adaptive dampers

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated ceramic discs 410mm/360mm

Brake calipers, F/R: 6-/4-piston calipers Tyres, F/R: 265/35ZR21 / 305/30ZR21



