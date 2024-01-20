UDC Unveils Seven New EV Chargers And Qatar's First Electric Patrolling Vehicles

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, announced the deployment of seven cutting-edge electric vehicle (EV) chargers at The Pearl Island, coupled with the introduction of the first-of-its-kind electric security patrolling vehicles in Qatar.

This marks a significant stride towards realizing UDC's commitment to sustainability, particularly in the realm of eco-friendly transportation.

New Electric Vehicle Chargers

A total of seven cutting-edge EV chargers have been strategically installed at The Pearl Island, enhancing the island's commitment to sustainable transportation. Among them, six can efficiently charge EVs with a capacity of up to 60 kWh and 120 kwh, while one stands out as Qatar's fastest charger, capable of charging EVs up to 180 kWh. This impressive addition is the result of a collaborative effort with Kahramaa's Tarsheed program, a strategic support partner, and AUDI (Q-Auto), the supplier of these advanced chargers.

Operational in record time, these chargers exemplify the swift evolution of EV technology, enabling vehicles to reach an 80% charge within a mere 10 -15 minutes. This not only elevates the convenience for electric vehicle owners but also marks a significant leap towards sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions.

The inauguration was attended by UDC, Kahramaa Tarsheed, Q-Auto, and Al Sraiya Security Services. This collaborative effort underscores the strategic planning that solidifies The Pearl and Gewan Islands as leading sustainable destinations in the State of Qatar, also aligning with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The introduction of these chargers is strategically aligned with UDC's goal to encourage the community to embrace electric vehicles, fostering a cleaner and greener environment. As a testament to their growing popularity, the number of vehicles visiting The Pearl Island has seen a remarkable increase to approximately 20 million in 2023. This surge includes tourists with electric vehicles, emphasizing the role of such infrastructure in promoting sustainable tourism.

Beyond convenience, the adoption of electric vehicles contributes significantly to the reduction of carbon emissions. By providing widespread access to charging stations, The Pearl Island is actively facilitating a seamless transition towards electric vehicle usage. This concerted effort not only promises a cleaner environment but also reflects a substantial decrease in energy consumption and an overall improvement in carbon footprint making the future of sustainable transportation now more accessible than ever at The Pearl Island.

First EV Vehicles for Security Patrolling

The Pearl Island has joined forces with leading security service provider, Al Sraiya Security Services (SSS) to unveil Qatar's inaugural electric security patrolling vehicles. This innovative collaboration signifies a breakthrough in sustainable security practices, aligning with The Pearl Island's commitment to environmental responsibility.

Beyond the immediate impact on public safety, this initiative is poised to contribute significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHS) emissions across the island. By adopting eco-friendly security measures, The Pearl Island is creating a safer, healthier living environment for its community.

This strategic move is intricately woven into UDC's comprehensive Environmental and Sustainability Strategy for 2022–2026, aiming to curtail CO2 emissions by at least 12%. The electrification strategy, addressing the urgent challenges of climate change, is actively realized through initiatives like the introduction of electric security vehicles.

In quantifiable terms, the transition from conventional petrol fuel-burning vehicles to fully electric alternatives for the HSSE fleet, is projected to reduce CO2 emissions by almost 7% for the entire UDC operation. This remarkable achievement not only surpasses the annual target of a 2.4% reduction in CO2 emissions set in UDC's Environmental and Sustainability Strategy but also exemplifies UDC's steadfast commitment to a sustainable future.

Sustainable Transportation

Emphasizing a holistic approach to sustainability, UDC is leading by example in transitioning 50% of its transportation fleet to electric alternatives. Earlier this year, UDC had introduced a hybrid plug-in limousine service, boasting a 65% reduction in urban heat and greenhouse gas emissions, which exemplifies UDC's dedication to luxurious yet sustainable transportation. Further contributing to its innovative green transportation portfolio, UDC operates the region's premier fully electric water taxi within The Pearl Island, setting a pioneering standard for sustainable mobility in the region.

Overall, these initiatives mark a new milestone in UDC's journey towards a more sustainable and environmentally conscious future. The introduction of cutting-edge EV chargers and the adoption of electric security vehicles showcase UDC's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and fostering a cleaner, greener community at The Pearl Island. As UDC exceeds its annual CO2 reduction targets, this initiative stands as a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable development.