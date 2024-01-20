Crown Prince Meets Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza/76 Personnel Who Returned From Strip

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein, on Thursday at the Royal Hashemite Court, met with the Jordanian field hospital Gaza/76 personnel who returned from the Strip last week, after the Gaza/77 team took over their duties.

Crown Prince Hussein conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, to the hospital staff and his pride in their efforts over the past months, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meeting, attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, His Royal Highness thanked hospital personnel for their great humanitarian efforts, especially female personnel, amid the aggression on Gaza, stressing Jordan's continued support for Palestinians in the Strip.

Gaza/76 Commander Colonel Thaer Al Khatib highlighted the efforts undertaken by the hospital's staff while on duty in the northern Gaza Strip.

Speakers from the hospital's personnel said the support from His Majesty and His Royal Highness and their follow-up on the staff's conditions had a great impact on strengthening their resolve and enabling them to exert the utmost efforts to stand by the Palestinians and provide them with the best possible medical services.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Royal Medical Services Director Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.