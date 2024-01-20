King Receives Türkiye FM, Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Thursday received Türkiye Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The meeting covered efforts to stop the war on Gaza, and end the worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, with His Majesty expressing appreciation of Türkiye's firm positions and its efforts to stop the war, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King stressed the importance of close coordination between the two countries, and the need to build on the efforts of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit to step up international efforts to stop the war.

His Majesty reaffirmed the need to push towards an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, protect civilians, and allow the uninterrupted delivery of relief and medical aid.

The King warned against Israeli escalations in the West Bank, including extremist settler violence against the Palestinians and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, adding that these violations must be stopped before they lead to chaos in the West Bank and an explosion in the region.

His Majesty reiterated Jordan's complete rejection of the forced displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing the importance of mobilising the international community to pressure Israel into enabling Gazans to return to their homes.

The King stressed Jordan's rejection of attempts to separate Gaza and the West Bank, as they are both part of the Palestinian state.

His Majesty also called for unifying regional positions to push for a real political horizon that leads to the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and Turkish Ambassador to Jordan Erdem Ozan attended the meeting.