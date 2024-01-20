Agricultural Reforms' Completion Rate Reaches 61 Per Cent

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The completion rate of the numerous reforms carried out in the local agricultural sector reached 61 per cent, the Economic Reform Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation reported.

The ongoing agriculture industry reforms are focused on strengthening the industry and improving the competitive capacities of agri-businesses, according to the ministry's reform support unit which noted that it seeks to increase the sector's resilience to external shocks.

Moreover, the reforms are designed to regulate the industry, through enhancing its adaptive capacity to climatic changes and increasing investments in agriculture which helps in making it more cost-effective.

The reforms also focus on improving agri-food safety and export capacities, in addition to updating the legislative framework related to agriculture, increasing the financing instruments and establishing pilot agricultural enterprises in areas including the Jordan Valley and Ghour Safi, according to the ministry's reform support unit.

On Saturday, President of Jordan Valley Farmers Union Adnan Khaddam, told The Jordan Times that“any reform is necessary to ensure we have a transition to more efficient and sustainable agri-practices”, noting that today the Kingdom's agricultural sector is in dire need of reform and“true” cooperation among all relevant stakeholders.

There are a wide range of issues currently facing the agriculture sector in Jordan, therefore reaching a 61 per cent completion rate is a positive indicator that needs to be reflected on the ground as soon as possible.

Improving infrastructure in rural areas for sustained development, providing a livelihood for farmers and raising farm incomes are among the key areas agriculture-related reforms should focus on, he concluded.

For his part, Waseem Hussein, an economist, said that reforms are required for any sector in order to fulfil their vital function of contributing to economic development. Sectors that undergo reforms experience accelerated growth and an increase in product variety due to farmers' growing productivity and improved financial conditions.

To evaluate the impact of such reforms, he further added that the reforms address priority areas such as the legislative framework, agri-food safety, and awareness of effective usage of water.