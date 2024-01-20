Senate Freedoms, Citizens Rights Committee Commends PSD, JAF's Efforts In Combating Drug Trafficking

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate's Freedoms and Citizens Rights Committee on Saturday stressed its complete support for the efforts exerted by the Public Security Directorate (PSD), in cooperation with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in combating drug trafficking.

During a visit to the PSD and meeting with its Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaitah, the committee delegates, headed by Senator Bassam Talhouni, commended the performance of PSD personnel in preserving citizens' lives and freedom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Maaitah stressed the importance of supporting legislative, judicial and security roles to support efforts for defending homeland security and preserving the security of its citizens and residents, praising the big legislative role of the Senate in developing and modernising laws.

He added that the PSD strategy for 2023-2026 focuses on aspects that serve security and societal needs, mainly combating drugs.

The PSD director also stressed that the directorate is going on with its relentless endeavours to develop police performance through adopting the best practices and operational, training and administrative plans in a bid to realise the highest performance standards.

As for combating drugs, Maaitah referred to direct coordination and joint action around the clock with the JAF and other security apparatuses to face all challenges posed by this threat and regional drug traffickers that target the security of the Kingdom.

Talhouni said the visit aimed at providing support for the PSD and its efforts in preserving national security and combating narcotics which became a direct threat to the national security, society and individuals.