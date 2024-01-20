European Parliament To Open Office In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





The European Parliament will establish an office in Panama City to strengthen relations between the European Union and Latin America and the Caribbean, the Panamanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported Friday.

The Panamanian Foreign Ministry said that on January 16, the European Parliament Bureau stressed the importance of opening the office in Panama, as a sign of the commitment to continue promoting and strengthening the Bi-regional Strategic Association based on the principles, values ​​and common interests, where EuroLat plays an essential role.

The Panamanian Government said

it“welcomes” the decision since this“new office of the European Parliament will serve to strengthen relations and cooperation in a reciprocal manner.”

Panama City is the headquarters of the Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino), a regional, permanent and unicameral body, made up of the national parliaments of the region, and is a key regional 'hub' where meetings of the EuroLat Assembly have regularly taken place said the Foreign Ministry.