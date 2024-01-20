Maldivian Boy Dies After President Denies Access To Indian Aircraft For Air Ambulance: Report

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 14-year-old Maldivian boy lost his life on Saturday under controversial circumstances, as President Mohammed Muizzu faced allegations of denying permission for the use of a vital Indian Dornier aircraft. Local media reported that the aircraft, provided by India and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), could potentially have saved the teenager's life.

The young boy, grappling with both a brain tumor and a stroke, found his family desperately seeking an air ambulance to transport him from the remote island of Wilmington in Gaaf Alif Villingili to the capital city of Male, where advanced medical care awaited, according to the reports.

The tragic events began unfolding on Wednesday night when the child suffered a stroke, prompting the family's urgent request for an aerial transfer to the capital. However, distress calls went unanswered until Thursday morning when the country's aviation authorities finally responded. The reported 16-hour delay sparked protests near the hospital in Gaaf Alif Villingili, with the community expressing anger over the prolonged wait.

The grieving father, speaking to local media outlet Adhahu, lamented the lack of a prompt response, stating, "We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke, but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8:30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases."

The subsequent transfer to Male, though eventually accomplished, was marred by the child's rapidly deteriorating health. Upon arrival, the boy was promptly admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Aasandha Company Limited, responsible for medical evacuations, issued a statement acknowledging the unfortunate passing of the patient. They claimed to have initiated the evacuation process promptly upon receiving the request but cited a last-minute "technical glitch" leading to a delay.

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from GA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah (SWT) for the departed's eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus," the company said in a statement.

Local Maldivian media reported protests outside the hospital where the child died. Maldives MP Meekail Naseem expressed his dismay, posting on social media, "People shouldn't have to pay with their lives to satisfy the President's animosity towards India."

The incident occurred against the backdrop of strained diplomatic relations between India and Maldives. Diplomatic tensions have escalated in recent months, particularly since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office in November last year. The new president has indicated a shift in foreign policy, signalling closer ties with China and a departure from the previous "India first" approach. Bilateral relations took another hit when a Maldives minister's tweet accused India of targeting the nation and claimed that India faces challenges in competing with Maldives in beach tourism.