UP Congress President Acquitted In 1996 Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Jan 21 (IANS) The upper civil judge (senior division) MP/MLA magistrate court has acquitted UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai in a 1996 case involving the violation of prohibitory orders during a large procession.
Rai's advocate, Anuj Yadav, said that the prosecution failed to prove the charges against Rai, leading to his acquittal by upper civil judge (senior division)/MPMLA magistrate Ujjwal Upadhyaya on Saturday.
Yadav said then city magistrate filed a case under section 188 of IPC against Rai and his supporters, alleging that on September 11, 1996, Rai, accompanied by over 400 supporters in 200-250 vehicles, obstructed Jaunpur-Varanasi highway and the Shivpur bypass-Kutchehri road.
