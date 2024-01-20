Bonaire Records Historic Stayover Visitors

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Bonaire welcomed 169,706 stayover visitors in 2023, representing a historic milestone for Bonaire

KRALENDIJK, Bonaire – Bonaire surpassed 2019, 2021, and 2022 figures by welcoming 169,706 stayover visitors from January – December 2023. The historic milestone represents an 8 percent growth vs pre-pandemic numbers of 2019. [ Overall, Bonaire welcomed 169,706 stayover visitors in 2023, surpassing 2019 (157,000) and 2022 (169,200).]

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) KPI for the year 2023, based on the 2017 STMP, was to reach 170,000 visitors for the year 2023. This represents the island's third consecutive year of year-over-year growth, outpacing all previous years. As of 2024, TCB will compare the number of stay-over-arrival visitors with the year 2023.

Dutch visitors accounted for 47 percent of the total, followed by American visitors (23%), Curaçao visitors (14%), German visitors (2.1%), Aruban visitors (2%), Canadian visitors (2%), Belgian visitors (1%), and Swiss visitors (1%).

March 2023 witnessed the highest number of visitors, with 16,493, while January 2023 registered the longest average length of stay, with visitors spending 195,294 total nights on the island. Overall, visitors spent an estimated 1,674,163 nights on Bonaire, averaging 9.8 nights per stay.

Repeat visitors played a significant role in Bonaire's tourism success in 2023. Approximately 56.5 percent of visitors had previously visited the island, while 43.5 percent were first-time guests. In December, repeat visitors accounted for a notable 60 percent of the total visitor count.

The most common purpose of visit for Bonaire's guests was vacation, with 52 percent indicating this as their primary reason. Diving followed closely with 13.6 percent, while business and visiting friends and family accounted for 8 percent each.

Dutch visitors strongly preferred vacation, with 67 percent indicating it as their primary purpose. Their average length of stay was 11.9 nights. Dutch visitors predominantly visited from North Holland, South Holland, and North Brabant, with age demographics showing 20.5 percent aged 55-64, 20 percent aged 45-54, and 17 percent aged 25-34.

American visitors were more evenly divided between diving (43%) and vacation (42.5%), with a shorter average length of stay of 8.4 nights. US visitors primarily came from Florida, Texas, California, New York, and Colorado. Their age demographics showed a significant presence of middle-aged and senior travellers, with 24 percent aged 55-64, 20 percent over 65, and 20 percent aged 45-54.

Curaçao visitors tended to be on shorter stays, with an average length of 4.5 nights. Their primary purposes of visit were business (29%), vacation (22%), and visiting friends and family (14%).

In terms of accommodation preferences, 56 percent of visitors chose hotels or resorts, 21 percent opted for apartments, 10 percent opted for villas, and 6 percent stayed with friends or family.

TCB conducted exit surveys to measure tourist satisfaction, and the results revealed positive responses. Visitors were highly likely to recommend Bonaire (93%), rated their overall stay an excellent 92 out of 100, and expressed a strong likelihood to revisit the island (91%).

In 2023, Bonaire welcomed 447.747 cruise visitors which represents a total of 170 cruise ships.

Miles Mercera, CEO of TCB, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

“Bonaire's remarkable tourism growth in 2023 is a testament to the resilience of our destination and the unwavering support from our visitors and the local community. We sincerely thank everyone who contributed to the success of Bonaire's tourism industry through collaboration, passion, and dedication. Together, we make Bonaire a sustainable travel destination, offering unforgettable, unique, and authentic experiences and exceptional hospitality.”

The post Bonaire records historic stayover visitors appeared first on Caribbean News Global .