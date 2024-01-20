Laos Celebrated 75Th Anniversary Of Founding Of Lao People's Army

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Jan 21 (NNN-KPL) – Activities were organised across Laos, to grandly celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Lao People's Army on Jan 20.

To mark the 75th Lao Army Day, the entire Party, state, the armed forces and all ethnic groups undertook several activities to commemorate soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

On Friday, Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, Chansamone Chanyalath, led by Lao President, Thongloun Sisoulith, laid a wreath at the Monument of Unknown Soldiers and the National Revolutionary Soldiers' Cemetery.

The wreath laying demonstrated the leaders' respect and gratitude for the good deeds, and spirit of bravery of Lao ancestors and revolutionaries, who fearlessly sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Party and government leaders also laid a flora basket in front of the monument of former Lao President, Kaysone Phomvihane.

On Thursday morning, Thongloun led members of the armed forces and local residents on a short walk, at the That Luang marsh, in the Lao capital Vientiane, to demonstrate unity between the army and people of Laos.

Speaking at the event, Deputy President of the Lao Front for National Development, Inlavanh Keobounphanh, gave a brief summary of the development of the army, since it was founded on Jan 20, 1949.

During its 75-year journey, the army has achieved great victories and built up its fighting prowess and capabilities. Its leaders and all personnel have overcome numerous difficulties and made many sacrifices, with their outstanding victory over an enemy with vastly superior firepower, leading to the liberation of Laos from foreign domination, said Inlavanh.

Earlier in the week, the spectacular display of the army's weaponry and firepower took place at the Kommadam Military Academy in Phonhong district in Vientiane province. The event was attended by Thongloun and other leaders and officials of the country.

Meanwhile, Laos' Ministry of National Defence organised a trade fair, which attracted huge crowds at the That Luang esplanade to showcase the achievements.

The Lao People's Army promotes peace, stability and international cooperation by strengthening relationships with fraternal armies, in line with the government's foreign policy. It also complies with all Party guidelines and the fine traditions of the armed forces.– NNN-KPL