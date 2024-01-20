Unhappy Over Its 'Weakest Showing' In Rajasthan, BJP Top Brass Plans More Changes

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 21 (IANS) According to sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party, its high command is upset with the weak victory in Rajasthan in the three state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and hence there will be more changes in the organisation soon.

Some 15 new faces might be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls, said party workers.

Recently, organisational secretary Chandrashekhar was sent to Telangana in view of the Lok Sabha polls which left the party circles surprised.

Chandrashekhar played a pivotal role in the BJP' victory in the state. However, his immediate transfer to Telangana triggered speculation in the party circles.

"The party was confident of the biggest victory in Rajasthan but it came as a shocker that it had the weakest victory. The neighbouring state MP where it was considered that the BJP faced a tough fight had done the best while Chhattisgarh too registered a surprise victory. In Rajasthan it was felt that the party will cross 150 plus seats but it was limited to 115 seats. This has shocked the top party leaders , said sources.

They added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Rajasthan during the DGs conference held here and spoke to the party leaders. He gave a message to them to work honestly amid reports of factionalism in the BJP. Sources said that more organizational changes are in the pipeline in the desert state.

The party aims at doing its best in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, as per sources, has planned to field its strongest candidates in the Lok Sabha polls. They include former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Govind Dotasara amid others.

The BJP wants to win all the 25 LS seats in the state once again and hence there might be some more changes in the party.

The continuous absence of former CM Vasundhara Raje from all party meetings and events after its win is already a topic of discussion within political circles and the BJP too wants to play safe.

The 'Modi magic' is being played up once again. The PM was in Rajasthan during the swearing in ceremony of the new government in December. Thereafter he was in Jaipur for three days during the all India DGs conference in the first week of January and now he is again expected to visit Jaipur during the French PM's visit.

Sources said that the party is banking on Brand Modi for the Lok Sabha polls. Despite the poor victory margin in the assembly polls, the party still remains fragmented. Hence the PM spoke of fighting the Lok Sabha elections honestly during his visit in January.

Be prepared for around 15 fresh faces to contest the Lok Sabha polls as these many faces will be changed. A total of 7 MPs were fielded in the assembly polls out of which three won while four lost, said party sources.

