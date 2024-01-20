Polyester Silo Market Size, Share & Trends | Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Polyester Silo Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Polyester Silo Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Polyester Silo Market?
The polyester silo market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.
What are Polyester Silo?
Polyester silo is a type of storage silo that is light, airtight and offers higher mechanical resistance because of its thermal insulation for the storage of polyester pellets or resin. These silos are used in various industries such as plastics textile, manufacturing, and packaging, where polyester is a key raw material. The primary function is to ensure safe and efficient storage, preventing contamination and maintaining their quality. These are manufactured from glass fibre reinforced plastic (GRP) in a spray wrap system. GRP consists of a combination of polyester, resin, and glass fibre. An exterior top coating colored with standard white or grey or different colors on demand protects them from external influences, and an interior gel coating serves as a chemical barrier. The gel is permitted for the storage of foods.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Polyester Silo industry?
The Polyester Silo market growth is driven by several factors and trends. The increasing demand for polyester resins in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics as polyester is used due to its superior properties like chemical resistance, durability, high strength, and low cost. Additionally, the growing packaging industry focuses on sustainable packaging solutions, and environmentally friendly material as it is recyclable and can be used in the production of bio-based polymers. This trend drives market growth as more companies are adopting sustainable packaging practices. However, designing silos with enhanced safety features and environmental sustainability by investing in research and development activities aims to develop innovative silo designs that optimize storage capacity and minimize material wastage. Overall, the polyester silo market growth is driving due to its use in end-use industries, sustainable packaging solutions, and innovative silo designs.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Silo Type:
Flat Bottom Silos
Hopper Bottom Silos
Cone Bottom Silos
By Material of Construction:
Carbon Steel
Stainless Steel
Aluminium
By Capacity:
Up to 500 Metric Tons
500-1,000 Metric Tons
Above 1,000 Metric Tons
By End-Use Industry:
Textiles
Packaging
Automotive
Construction
Others
By Application:
Storage
Blending
Mixing
Transportation
Others
By Sales Channel:
Direct Sales
Distributor/Dealer Sales
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Coperion GmbH
Zeppelin Systems GmbH
GEA Group AG
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
Paul Wurth S.A.
Buhler Group
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
IBAU HAMBURG
WAMGROUP S.p.A.
FLSmidth Ventomatic Spa
Younglove Construction, L.L.C.
Silos Cordoba S.L.
