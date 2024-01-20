Polyester Silo Market Size, Share & Trends | Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Polyester Silo Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Polyester Silo Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Polyester Silo Market?



The polyester silo market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.



What are Polyester Silo?



Polyester silo is a type of storage silo that is light, airtight and offers higher mechanical resistance because of its thermal insulation for the storage of polyester pellets or resin. These silos are used in various industries such as plastics textile, manufacturing, and packaging, where polyester is a key raw material. The primary function is to ensure safe and efficient storage, preventing contamination and maintaining their quality. These are manufactured from glass fibre reinforced plastic (GRP) in a spray wrap system. GRP consists of a combination of polyester, resin, and glass fibre. An exterior top coating colored with standard white or grey or different colors on demand protects them from external influences, and an interior gel coating serves as a chemical barrier. The gel is permitted for the storage of foods.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Polyester Silo industry?



The Polyester Silo market growth is driven by several factors and trends. The increasing demand for polyester resins in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, and electronics as polyester is used due to its superior properties like chemical resistance, durability, high strength, and low cost. Additionally, the growing packaging industry focuses on sustainable packaging solutions, and environmentally friendly material as it is recyclable and can be used in the production of bio-based polymers. This trend drives market growth as more companies are adopting sustainable packaging practices. However, designing silos with enhanced safety features and environmental sustainability by investing in research and development activities aims to develop innovative silo designs that optimize storage capacity and minimize material wastage. Overall, the polyester silo market growth is driving due to its use in end-use industries, sustainable packaging solutions, and innovative silo designs.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Silo Type:



Flat Bottom Silos

Hopper Bottom Silos

Cone Bottom Silos



By Material of Construction:



Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Aluminium



By Capacity:



Up to 500 Metric Tons

500-1,000 Metric Tons

Above 1,000 Metric Tons



By End-Use Industry:



Textiles

Packaging

Automotive

Construction

Others



By Application:



Storage

Blending

Mixing

Transportation

Others



By Sales Channel:



Direct Sales

Distributor/Dealer Sales



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



Coperion GmbH

Zeppelin Systems GmbH

GEA Group AG

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Paul Wurth S.A.

Buhler Group

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

IBAU HAMBURG

WAMGROUP S.p.A.

FLSmidth Ventomatic Spa

Younglove Construction, L.L.C.

Silos Cordoba S.L.



If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.



