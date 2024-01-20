3D Dental Scanner Market Size, Growth Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “3D Dental Scanner Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2031.”The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global 3D Dental Scanner Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the 3D Dental Scanner Market?



The global 3d dental scanner market was US$ 876.9 Million in 2022. Furthermore, the global 3d dental scanner market to register a CAGR of 9.6% which is expected to result in a market forecast value for 2031 of US$ 2.15 Bn.



What is 3D Dental Scanner?



A 3D dental scanner is an advanced dental technology that employs sophisticated imaging methods like laser or structured light to capture highly detailed and precise three-dimensional images of oral structures, including teeth, gums, and the jaw. This technology eliminates the need for traditional moulds or impressions, providing a non-invasive and efficient alternative. By creating digital representations of dental anatomy, 3D dental scanners play a crucial role in enhancing various dental procedures such as crown and bridge fabrication, orthodontic assessments, and implant placement. These scanners significantly contribute to improved patient care and treatment outcomes by streamlining diagnostic processes and treatment planning in dentistry.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the 3D Dental Scanner industry?



The market for 3D dental scanners market growth is fueled by the rising adoption of advanced dental technologies and the demand for precise and efficient diagnostic tools in the dental sector. Utilizing methods such as laser or structured light, these scanners provide detailed three-dimensional images of oral structures, eliminating the necessity for traditional moulds. Ongoing technological advancements, including improvements in scanning speed and accuracy, characterize the market. With dental professionals increasingly acknowledging the advantages of 3D scanning in areas like restorative dentistry, orthodontics, and implantology, the 3D dental scanner market growth is anticipated to continue its expansion, catering to the evolving requirements of dental practices globally.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



By Technology:



Laser scanners

Structured light scanners

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) scanners

Others



By Product Type:



Desktop 3D dental scanners

Handheld 3D dental scanners

Intraoral 3D dental scanner



By End-Use:



Hospitals

Dental clinics

Research institutes

Others



Market Segmentation By Region:



North America



United States

Canada



Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



3Shape A/S

Align Technology, Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

Carestream Health, Inc.

Condor Scan AG

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Medit Corp.

Planmeca Group

Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

Straumann Group

Dental Wings Inc.

MHT Optic Research AG

DÜRR DENTAL SE

DentalEZ, Inc.

GC Corporation



