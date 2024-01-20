Stripping Column Market Size, Trends & Industry Growth |Analysis Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Stripping Column Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2031.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Stripping Column Market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



Report Highlights:



How big is the Stripping Column Market?



The global stripping column market is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2023 to 2031.



What are Stripping Column?



A stripping column is also termed as rectification or distillation column, is a fundamental element in chemical and petrochemical processes. Its primary role involves the separation of components within a liquid mixture based on their varying boiling points. Typically composed of trays or packing materials, the column facilitates the upward flow of the liquid mixture, promoting vaporization. As the mixture ascends the column, components with lower boiling points vaporize more readily, while those with higher boiling points remain in liquid form. This process results in the distinct fractionation of components at different heights within the column. Stripping columns are pivotal in industries such as oil refining and chemical production, providing a means to purify and isolate specific components from complex liquid mixtures through the principles of fractional distillation.



What are the growth prospects and trends in the Stripping Column industry?



The stripping column market growthis driven by various factors. The market for stripping columns centers on the production and demand for essential components crucial in chemical and petrochemical processes. These columns play a pivotal role in fractional distillation, facilitating the separation of components within liquid mixtures based on differing boiling points. The market encompasses the manufacturing and advancement of stripping columns, which hold significance in industries like oil refining and chemical production. Continued technological progress and a heightened emphasis on process efficiency and purification contribute to the expansion of the stripping column market, addressing the evolving requirements of diverse industrial sectors. Hence, all these factors contribute to stripping column market growth.



What is included in market segmentation?



The report has segmented the market into the following categories:



1. By Type:



Packed Columns

Tray Columns



2. By Construction Material:



Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Aluminum

Others



3. By End-Use Industry:



Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Petrochemical

Others



4. By Application:



Distillation

Solvent Recovery

Gas Treatment

Absorption

Others



Market Segmentation by Region:



1. North America:



United States

Canada



2. Europe:



Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



3. Asia Pacific:



China

Japan

India

South Korea

ASEAN

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific



4. Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



5. Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA



Who are the key players operating in the industry?



The report covers the major market players including:



1. Sulzer Ltd.

2. Koch-Glitsch LP

3. L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd.

4. ProSim SA

5. AMACS Process Tower Internals

6. Merichem Company

7. Montz GmbH

8. Koch Knight LLC

9. GEA Group AG

10. Taminco BVBA



