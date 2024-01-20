New Children's Book Author Is Inspiring Young Boys In An Extraordinary Way

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Research indicates that between one-third and half of adolescents struggle with low self-esteem. A child's self-esteem takes shape from an early age and evolves with each passing day. It is so important to make a positive impact in the lives of our children, empowering them to step beyond their comfort zones, embrace new experiences, and confront any challenges that arise.



Hey Young Prince is a beautifully illustrated children's book that promotes self-esteem, self-confidence, and self-love as little boys discover the greatness God placed within them. Imagine how much confidence your son, grandson, nephew or that special young prince will display after seeing himself as God sees him!



From their strength, confidence, ambition, loving heart God created them to shine in everything. They are a representation of Him. It's time for them to discover how great they are so they can walk in their greatness every day. As a mom, I know how important it is for our young boys to know that God created them to be great. Their future is filled with so many possibilities and now is the time to instill this lasting truth into their life!



Hey Young Prince is available now on Amazon. Let's start the new year off by inspiring our young boys to discover God's greatness within. They need to know that the potential in them is bigger than they could ever imagine!



About the Author

Felicia Campbell, a wife and mother of three children, is motivated to help young people realize their true potential while becoming who God created them to be. Her primary aim as an author is to inspire, motivate and empower today's youth one book at a time.



Get your copy today on Amazon! Click here:

