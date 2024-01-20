“Al-Iskandarani” achieves widespread resonance a week after it began screening in Saudi cinemas.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The film "Al-Iskandarani", based on the novel by the late writer Osama Anwar Okasha, achieved widespread response and great demand at the box office, a week after it began screening in cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The film has its director Khaled Youssef return to the cinema after an absence of approximately more than 5 years, since his last film “Karma”, and is receiving great demand from the Saudi and Emirati audience. The film topped the list of revenues in cinemas, and still maintains its lead, and director Khaled Youssef expressed his happiness with the positive reactions after “Al-Iskandarani” was shown in many Arab countries.

The film includes a large group of stars alongside Ahmed Al-Awadi, led by the actress Zeina, Mahmoud Hafez, Essam El-Saqqa, Hussein Fahmy, Bayoumi Fouad, Salah Abdullah, Mohamed Radwan, and the great Hussein Fahmy. It is directed by Khaled Youssef and the story is written by the late writer Osama Anwar Okasha.

“Al-Iskandarani” is a suspenseful folk action, during which Ahmed Al-Awadi appears in the character of Bakr Al-Iskandarani, who works in the fish trade and loves wrestling and boxing. He also has a love story with Zeina, who plays the role of Qamar, and enters into disputes with Bayoumi Fouad’s character, and the action scenes dominate the events.

“Al-Iskandarani” is considered the culmination of the works of the great Egyptian director Khaled Youssef, and the widespread demand for the film immediately upon its release in cinema halls in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates translates the success of the novels written by the late Osama Anwar Okasha to wide segments of the public throughout the Arab world. After turning Al-Iskandarani’s novel into a movie, the public became eager to learn more about “Al-Iskandarani,” which is now screening in many theaters.





