For the Second Time, IMC Obtains a Certificate for Cleaning Industry Management Standards (CIMS)

For the second time, the International Medical Center (IMC) in Jeddah basks in the distinguished glow of the CIMS certificate, reaffirming its mastery of cleaning industry management standards with top honors from ISSA, the global hygiene powerhouse. Being the first hospital in Saudi Arabia to have received this certificate, IMC shines as a beacon of unwavering commitment to immaculate cleanliness, earning international recognition that underscores its profound dedication to patient well-being and safety.

This renewed CIMS certification elevates IMC to new heights of global repute, further enriching its prestigious collection of international and local accolades. It stands as a resounding testament to the flawless quality meticulously woven into every thread of the patient experience, from the very first step into the immaculate facility to the comforting care within. IMC's unwavering adherence to the highest medical standards and relentless pursuit of innovative, cutting-edge resources translate into a tangible promise of optimal well-being for each and every individual who entrusts their health to its care.

ISSA, a globally revered authority, bestows this two-year mark of excellence upon organizations showcasing exemplary commitment to sustainable cleaning practices and unyielding dedication to stringent cleanliness and sterilization protocols. To secure this distinguished honor, IMC bravely faced a rigorous, independent audit, emerging with flying colors as a testament to its unwavering adherence to the five core principles: robust quality systems, exceptional service delivery, empowered human resources, unwavering prioritization of health and safety, meticulous environmental oversight, and, above all, an unshakeable commitment from its leadership.

The CIMS, a gold-standard championed by ISSA, sets the bar for comprehensive organizational management. It empowers cleaning entities to deeply understand the needs of their patients and visitors, creating environments that not only meet hygiene expectations but also nurture a sense of comfort and safety that contributes to healing and recovery. Through its steadfast commitment to CIMS principles, IMC ensures a pristine environment that safeguards the health and well-being of every patient, allowing them to focus on their journey to recovery with complete peace of mind.







